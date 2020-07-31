Summer 2020 Update

We updated the Classics department’s recruitment strategy. Previously, flyers distributed at the Academic Fairs and Majors’ Teas assumed that the reader already knew they wanted to major in Classics, making them useless and intimidating to students new to Classics. We fixed this problem by creating a new “What is Classics?” pamphlet aimed directly at students without backgrounds in Latin or Classics from high school. This pamphlet contained:

Answers from current students to questions new students frequently ask, such as “Why do you study classics?” “What is the department community like?”and “What can I do after studying classics at Bryn Mawr?” Approachable course descriptions for all classical culture courses written for the curious student, not the registrar. Which distribution requirements each classical culture course can fill. Introductions from the Elementary Greek and Latin TA’s, who provide essential support and guidance for students encountering a language for the first time. Introductions from and contact info for all the Major Representatives An introduction from and contact info for the FGLI Classicists Mentor

